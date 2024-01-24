Love Is Blind star Marshall Glaze announces he is engaged

Another Love Is Blind star is tying the knot!

Marshall Glaze has announced that he is now engaged to his partner Chay Barnes.

The TV star, who appeared in the fourth season of the hit Netflix series, was previously engaged to co-star Jackie Bonds.

Marshall took to social media last night to announce the wonderful news of his engagement. On his Instagram account, the 28-year-old unveiled a beautiful photoshoot, which displays himself and Chay all dressed up for the occasion.

Taken in Seattle, the photos also give fans a first glimpse of Chay’s stunning circular diamond ring.

“The journey to ‘Happily Ever After’ started on 12.23.23,” Marshall penned alongside the photoshoot, confirming that he carried out his proposal exactly one month ago.

Marshall also chose to post a video of his proposal to Chay, which showcases the reality star guiding his bride-to-be to rose petals and light-up letters which spelled out the words: ‘Marry Me’.

“Such a special day. She had NO idea. GOTCHA!” he teased, adding: “Special shoutout to @irina_solo & @solo___co for helping execute the vision for my proposal. LIB castmate coming in the clutch!”

Many of Marshall’s Love Is Blind castmates have since taken to his comments section to congratulate him.

“That’s my GUYYY. I’m so happy for you man. You deserve it all!!!” replied Kwame Appiah.

“Aw!! So happy for you two! All the blessings! A beautiful couple inside and out!” penned Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski.

“Yasss! You two make such an amazing couple, and I’m so happy for you two! Congratulations again!” added Tiffany Pennywell Brown.

Viewers first met Marshall on Love Is Blind in March 2023. He later went on to introduce his partner Chay on the spin-off series After The Altar in September.

Speaking to co-star Brett Brown at the time, Marshall gushed: "I do know that's who I want. That's who I wanna spend my life with."

He added: “First person I want to call is her, and that says something. I just feel it. I'm happy, man. I'm extremely happy."