Love is Blind fans thrilled by tribute from Bliss to husband Zack

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski has been celebrating her husband Zack Goytowski’s birthday.

The pair, who met during season four of the hit Netflix series Love is Blind, will soon be welcoming their first child into the world.

Ahead of their baby’s birth, the couple have been marking Zack’s 34th birthday, and to the delight of fans, Bliss shared an emotional tribute that left their social media followers moved.

Taking to Instagram, Bliss unveiled a selection of lovely photos to her 776K followers of herself and Zack from throughout their relationship.

In the heartwarming caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing, brilliant, honest man I’ve ever met! Love of my life, king of my heart, baby daddy! This day is so special to me, the day you came to this world will always be one I will cherish!”.

“I Love our life, our adventures! I am so proud to call you my man and Baby G is just the luckiest most blessed ever to have you as her daddy. Thank you for loving our fur babies and all the sacrifices you make for us”.

She went on to add, “Thank you for sharing your beautiful heart with the world. You are a gift! You inspire me every day! You are everything and more! This is your 3rd birthday we’ve spent together, from the pods to becoming parents…how far we’ve come! I love you!!! Cheers to 34!”.

Many fans of the former reality TV stars flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Zack and compliments for the parents-to-be.

One fan said, ““Aww yall are such a cute couple!! Congrats on baby!!”.

“I absolutely love you guys! I don’t comment at all but seeing you guys these past 2 years makes my heart melt and this is what the show “love is blind” is about!”, penned another fan.

A third added, “I'm so happy you guys have each other. An amazing couple”.

Zack revealed how his wife treated him on his special day by showcasing a video of their living room decorated with balloons and banners, as well as a plate of donuts with a candle in them alongside a table full of presents.

He admitted, “You make me feel so special on my birthday. Love you forever @blisspoureetezadi”.