Love is Blind fans react as Uche admits why he wasn’t at reunion

Fans of Love is Blind have been sharing their opinions after Uche revealed why he wasn’t at the season 5 reunion.

The reunion episode of the hit dating show landed on Netflix on October 16, where viewers could see how the contestants were doing a year and a half after they were on the show.

While the rest of the final cast attended the reunion to be grilled about their relationships, or lack thereof, by Nick and Vanessa, Uche was notably missing.

While it was not revealed exactly why he didn’t appear at the reunion during the episode, the 34-year-old took to social media to explain his absence.

Opening up to his 62.4K Instagram followers on his Stories, Uche posted a photo from a plane and wrote, “Unfortunately I was unable to attend the reunion due to being out of town on a business trip”.

“As an entrepreneur, building my company is a big part of my life and it's taken me 7 years to get where I am now. My time is finite and there was an incredible opportunity that I could not risk missing to record a TV show”.

The lawyer went on to add, “However, accountability is important to me. I have watched the reunion and there are several things that I will be addressing soon”.

“You will not be left without answers, I promise”, he added.

Fans were divided by Uche’s explanation, with many sharing their thoughts about his excuse on X, formally known as Twitter.

One viewer wrote, “I think they should all come back for the reunion, it should be written in as part of the show that they must appear at the reunion”.

“He said he’s an entrepreneur and had business travel instead of being on a TV show, but sir you had time to on this series??? But no time for the reunion”, penned another fan.

A third said, “Netflix needs to make it a contractual obligation to show up to the reunion. Uche shouldn’t be allowed to skip the reunion”.

“I was looking forward for the reunion drama but was disappointed”, added another viewer.

During the reunion episode, Uche was mentioned when Aaliyah questioned Lydia about whether or not she and Uche had planned to be on the show together as they had previously dated in real life.

Aaliyah, who chose to leave the series early when she found out about Uche and Lydia’s past, said, “You told multiple women you were hoping to run into somebody from your past”.

“We had a conversation, one on one, outside of filming, where you told me that you and Uche discussed coming on this show”.

Lydia admitted, “We had a conversation of two seconds in November 2021. ‘Oh yeah, I saw the casting. Oh yeah, I did too’. And that was it”.

“I had, and I'm going to say it really clearly for the public, I had no confirmation that Uche was going to be there”, Lydia highlighted.