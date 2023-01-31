SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Love Is Blind: After The Altar teases SK proposing to Raven again

by

The official trailer for season three of Love Is Blind: After The Altar is officially here, and it is filled with drama already!

The brand-new, three-episode-long season is due to drop on Netflix next Friday, February 10. To celebrate, Netflix has released a dramatic trailer and teased us with a few shocking moments.

In particular, fans of the reality show have been surprised with a glimpse into a second proposal!

During their time in the pods in the third season of Love Is Blind, singletons Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada got engaged, sight unseen. Ultimately, the course of their relationship did not run smooth, and in the final episode, SK decided to say ‘I do not’ at the altar.

However, their story did not end there, as viewers were subsequently surprised at the season 3 reunion with the news that Raven and SK had rekindled their romance. 

Unfortunately, just a few days later, the couple confirmed that they had broken off their relationship once again, after it emerged that SK had been in a relationship with another woman during his time on Love Is Blind, and that he had told her that his engagement to Raven was being faked for the show.

In the short trailer for After The Altar, it is clear that SK’s actions have had a hurtful effect on Raven. “SK cheated on me,” she tearfully tells the camera. “I truly had no idea.”

Ever since the off-screen drama played out, fans have been desperate to see what happened next between Raven and SK. Well, it seems as though SK has asked Raven to marry him, again!

Credit: Netflix

In the trailer for the new reunion episodes, SK can be seen getting down on one knee to Raven in front of a stunning heart-shaped floral display. “I want to propose to her again,” SK can be heard saying in a voice over. The question is though – will Raven say yes, or will it be another devastating no?

Fans will be able to see all of the drama unfold between Raven and SK, as well as catch up with married couples Alexa and Brennon, Colleen and Matt, and the other singletons when Love Is Blind: After The Altar drops on Netflix next Friday. We can’t wait!

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.