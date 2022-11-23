Love Actually cast to reunite for film’s 20th anniversary

We’ve got exciting news – the stars of Love Actually are reuniting once again, just in time for Christmas!

The special, titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, is to air next Tuesday, November 29, on the network ABC in the United States.

The one-hour special aims to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved 2003 Christmas film. ABC have said that viewers will be gifted with behind-the-scenes insights and exclusive interviews with cast members about the film’s most famous scenes.

It has been confirmed that actors Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will be interviewed as part of the special, which will be hosted by ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer.

The writer of Love Actually, Richard Curtis, will also discuss his time making the film, and actress Olivia Olson (who played adorable young singer Joanna) will delight fans once again with another musical performance.

If you’re excited to watch the special, then luckily, we have already been treated to a sneak peak of it!

In the trailer for the brand-new special, Emma Thompson (who played heartbroken wife Karen in the film), is asked how she felt after watching Love Actually for the very first time.

"Hugh came up behind me as we were walking out and said, 'Is that the most psychotic thing we've ever been in?'" she laughed in response.

Hugh Grant (who took on the role of Prime Minister David) discusses his thoughts on his iconic dance scene in 10 Downing Street. “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that’”, he chuckled.

“But I will give myself this credit – it was my idea to have the secretary lady catch me”, he added, referring to the scene’s hilarious final moment.

Frustratingly, it is not yet known whether or not the special will be shown on this side of the Atlantic. Fingers crossed we’ll get to see it soon!