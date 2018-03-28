Love a good boozy brunch? This Dublin eatery ticks all the boxes

Is there any better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than brunching with the girls over delicious cocktails?

It may seem like a bit of a millennial cliché, but hey, we're willing to accept the stereotype if it means our weekends are filled with delicious foods and tipsy chats.

And now, Dublin's foodie scene just got a whole lot better with the launch of one of the most exciting brunch experiences the city has to offer.

Ketel One Vodka has partnered with Dublin's popular brunch spot Roberta's, to introduce The Ketel One Brunch, running every Saturday and Sunday from Saturday, March 31.

Guests can enjoy a mouth-watering selection of cocktails, crafted to pair with hero brunch dishes including a Ketel One & Soda served with orange bitters and a wedge of orange; a scrumptious Espresso Martini and the classic Bloody Mary, as well as three additional Bloody Mary's served with a quirky twist in cucumber and spinach, carrot and ginger and beetroot flavours.

And as for the food, Roberta's Head Chef Troy Watson and his team have designed a delicious brunch menu, including the quintessential Eggs Benedist served with Iberico ham, hollandaise and house potatoes, or French toast with bacon and maple syrup. While diners looking for a healthier choice can opt for the fresh fruit bowl, served with mint yoghurt and toasted granola.

Weekend's just got a whole lot tastier!

To book Ketel One Brunch @ Roberta’s (no booking fee required), visit www.robertas.ie .