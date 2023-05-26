Loulerie unveils new limited-edition pieces ‘Journey of Hope’

With the overwhelming success of Loulerie's Journey necklace, Louise Stokes, designer and owner of Loulerie, has unveiled new limited-edition pieces, Journey of Hope.

Look Good Feel Better is a charity that brings smiles to the faces of women receiving cancer treatment with free skincare and make-up workshops. These workshops help participants to manage the visible effects of treatment and boost their confidence. Professional beauty consultants volunteer to offer skincare and makeup aiming to enhance well-being and self-esteem during cancer treatment.

The necklace will retail at €75 and the bracelet will at €65. These are limited edition pieces.

The matching necklace and bracelet features a white enamel detail that signifies hope and brightness, with proceeds generated from each sale to be donated to Look Good Feel Better Ireland.

“Louise Stokes and Loulerie have been the most incredible fundraising partner for Look Good Feel Better, raising over €10,000 and supporting over 100 women to attend a workshop and in doing so bringing smiles to their faces and the faces of their loved ones. We are very grateful to work with such an incredible brand” -Annabel O’Keeffe, General Manager, Look Good Feel Better.

The collection is available now at Loulerie, 14b Chatham Street and online at www.loulerie.com

For more informaton on Look Good Feel Better, visit www.lookgoodfeelbetter.ie.