Louise Thompson shares update following recent hospitalisation

Louise Thompson has shared a health update after being hospitalised over a fortnight ago.

The former Made in Chelsea star had been on holiday in Antigua with her fiancé Ryan Libbey and their son Leo when she fell ill.

Louise welcomed Leo into the world in 2021 and has had ongoing health issues ever since.

After a ‘major flare up of her ulcerative colitis issues’, she ended up “losing cupfulls of blood” while in Antigua and had to head back to England for medical treatment.

Now that Louise is home after spending over two weeks in hospital, she has shared an insight into her health.

Opening up to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Thompson released a lengthy statement that reads, “Bit of an unexpected turn of events, but gotta bridge the gap somewhere, so let’s start with some good news – I’m home after two and a bit weeks spent in hospital AND I’m feeling v grateful for home and for life”. ⁣

“A quick blast recap as my brain is too tangled for full sentences, but hoping this might save some time in the long run… Flew to the other side of the world (Antigua). Survived. Just. Plastered myself in makeup. Rode the wave of steroid highs – if you know, you know… these are potent drugs”. ⁣

“Used up every iota of energy I could pretending I was going to be ok. But deep down inside I knew I was really sick”.

Louise went on to explain that she "wanted the best for Leo and her family" since the holiday had been planned for "yonks".

She continued, “Anyway, I thought I could handle anything. How shortsighted. My resilience had skyrocketed. And i’d become de-sensitised”.

“Most people would be in A&E day 1 with my symptoms, I have no qualms in saying that because I know what my symptoms were and they were not ok, I’ll spare you some of the grittier details, but I became a little ‘too used’ to my chronic condition”.

The 33-year-old went on to share some of the symptoms while on holiday, explaining that she ‘fell asleep lots randomly’, ‘couldn’t really walk or pick up Leo’ and ‘was disoriented a lot’, but she still ‘pushed through’.

Louise then revealed, “But the fear kept escalating when I was going to the loo every 20 minutes losing cup fulls of blood”. ⁣⁣

“I couldn’t cope anymore. Nothing was getting better on its own… Too much inflammation. Things felt a bit dangerous. I couldn’t risk deteriorating further in a foreign country with a lack of adequate health care and without my notes”. ⁣⁣

“I panicked. So we booked an early flight back to UK. Made it… struggled on the way back but a small price to pay for making it home. Went straight to A&E. Bloods taken. Admitted. Things got worse quite quickly". ⁣

Louise went on to say, “I am alive and in good care. I have experienced some of the best care I have ever received, especially in ITU”.

“⁣⁣Tried medical intervention, then surgical intervention. There have been several ups and downs and some scary stuff in-between… Being put to sleep is scary. Central and arterial lines are scary. Bags and balloons and drains coming out of your body are scary”.

“The fear of the unknown is arguably the worst part of recovery. The waiting. Especially when coupled with 10/10 pain… I am a STRONG COOKIE and I am working hard on a speedy recovery”.

The former reality star added, “A nice little reminder that health is everything. It must always come first first first. Along with my family and my son”.