Louise Thompson shares ‘mixed feelings’ on healthcare system

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has opened up about the care she received after her traumatic labour when she gave birth to her son.

Louise also shared her opinion on the healthcare system as a whole amid the nursing strikes taking place across the UK.

Sharing a photo of herself from a hospital bed to her 1.4M Instagram followers, the 32-year-old wrote, “A few people messaged me asking whether I was going to speak up about the nurse strike today. To be honest I have very mixed feelings towards our healthcare system as a whole”.

“I have some very positive things to say and some very negative things (that I have and I will continue to keep to myself)… I decided to take a look back at some of the pictures of my time spent in hospital in November/December last year and they make me feel sick”.

“HOWEVER, there were two ladies who came to my rescue who I adored very much. They were my shining light, my beacon of hope and they made a MASSIVE difference to my experience. They were nurses that I met when I moved down into the high dependency unit”.

Thompson went on to talk about how much the nurses helped her by keeping her informed as well as helping her do everyday tasks. “They looked after me well, they kept me in the loop, tried to give me as much information as possible and they even had to do some gritty things that they’d never done before”.

“They rolled my body onto one side and changed my bedsheets from underneath my heavy naked body when I couldn’t move. They drugged me up. They helped me go to the loo. They put cream on my bedsores”.

“The stuff I witnessed, the amount of people coming in and out on a daily basis and the amount of strain they were under was shocking”.

When the mum-of-one returned to hospital this year, she listened to the stories of a nurse that was caring for her and the difficult job she had from the long hours to abuse she received from patients to seeing deceased bodies. “More recently when I was an inpatient in a different ward I made friends with a nurse and we discussed it all…all the gritty details”.

“The nhs needs more good people. Good people make an enormous impact on people’s lives and are the difference between people feeling safe, comfortable and wanting to keep going vs not wanting to give up”.

Louise closed off by adding, “I know I should be grateful to be alive and to have a son that is alive. Sometimes I think it would be easier if I was gone. Just the reality. It feels unfair that I was subject to this crisis”.

Since the traumatic birth of her son in November 2021, Louise has been sharing her postpartum journey from speaking about her PTSD and crippling anxiety, to recently revealing she’s been diagnosed with lupus.