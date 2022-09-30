Louise Thompson shares heartfelt note on parenting young son

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has been open and transparent about her mental health issues since welcoming her son Leo into the world in November 2021.

After being diagnosed with PTSD, postpartum depression and crippling anxiety, Louise has kept her followers up to date with how she is, including sharing snaps when she was admitted to hospital and giving an insight into her obsessive compulsive tendencies.

Taking to Instagram, Louise shared a collection of photos of her young son to her 1.4M followers, explaining that she struggled to bond with him when he was born. She also shared an emotional message that her friend sent to her which helped to bring her closer to Leo.

The caption reads, “Trigger warning: sensitive parenthood content. I remember when I struggled to bond with Leo and one of my closest friends shared the message below in our mum WhatsApp group… we all replied with selfies in floods of tears”.

“I couldn’t look at Leo the same way again after reading it (in a good way)”, she added.

“When I’m having a tricky moment I occasionally go back to it… maybe you could save these words and send them to someone if you think it positive”.

The emotional message begins, “Mama, I can’t see past you right now, I’m so small and everything’s a little blurry. All I see is you. When you feel alone, like the walls are closing in, remember I’m here too. I know your world has changed and the days feel a little lonely. But they aren’t lonely for me. You are my everything”.

The note goes on to explain how the baby trusts their mum and misses their mum at night, saying that's the reason why they cry. It adds that the mum is perfect and that she’s achieved so much from her baby's perspective.

“When you feel like the weight of it all is heavy in your heart, please know I’ve never felt lighter. Can I lay here with you a little longer? I won’t always need you like this. But I need you right now”.

“When you feel as if you have nothing left to give, when I see your hands outstretched to me, pleading. When we’re both crying. I wish I could talk, but I can’t. If I could I would tell you, there’s a reason I chose you. I can’t see past you right now mama, because you are my world. It will get bigger soon enough. But for now, all I see is you”.

Fans of Louise’s headed to the comments to thank her for sharing the relatable words. One follower wrote, “What beautiful words. So powerful”.

“Such a beautiful and honest post, you’re not the only mumma to feel this way. Thank you for your brave honestly”, penned a second follower. Another added, “This is just beautiful. Made me cry”.