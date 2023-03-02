Louise Thompson shares details of ‘worst flight ever’ with son

Louise Thompson has admitted to having the ‘worst flight ever’ with her son Leo as she returned home from a family trip to Switzerland.

The former Made in Chelsea star has opened up about her ‘disastrous’ flight to her 1.4M Instagram followers.

While sharing a video of herself carrying her one-year-old Leo in a baby carrier as she walked off the plane, Louise wrote, “The end of a long travel day… brings a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘walk of shame’”.

Credit: Instagram

The mum-of-one explained, “Just had to do the walk of shame, meaning walking past all the people on the plane that we kept awake for the last hour and a half”.

“I'm so glad that's just a short flight but Leo you were a disaster…that was the worst flight ever”.

As she shows her partner Ryan pushing a trolley with their suitcases on it, Thompson continued to reveal what her son was doing to disrupt their flight.

“He was slapping me, he head-butted me, he hit my face with a water bottle, he made a massive mess…basically everything but sleep”.

Louise added, “He kicked the seat in front”, and wrote a message to other passengers on the flight in the corner of the video that reads, “I am so sorry to everyone involved”.

The family-of-three’s skiing holiday comes weeks after Louise was readmitted to hospital after haemorrhaging while at home, resulting in her needing a blood transfusion.

The family were meant to be heading to St.Lucia on the day Louise ended up back in hospital but had to cancel their trip.

Since welcoming her son into the world, the former reality TV star has been in and out of hospital with many health concerns.

Louise had to stay in intensive care for a month after Leo’s birth and was also diagnosed with anxiety, postnatal depression and complex PTSD. More recently, she has been diagnosed with drug-induced lupus.