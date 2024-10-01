Louise Thompson & Ryan Libbey announce new podcast

Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey have announced a secret project they’ve been working on together.

The former Made in Chelsea stars have revealed they’re releasing their very own ‘long overdue’ podcast called He Said, She Said.

Explaining what the podcast entails, the pair admitted they’ll be having ‘difficult conversations’ and discussing their relationship while on-air.

Sharing the news on social media, the pair released a trailer for the podcast on Instagram, where the audio series is described as having, “Two perspectives, one story”.

In the short clip, Louise confesses, “This is our long overdue conversation. We are going to be coming back every Wednesday unpicking our relationship in the hope that we can encourage you guys to have difficult conversations”.

“There’s another element to the podcast that I think you’re going to really enjoy”, she continued before Ryan added, “Yes because we’re going to be answering and addressing some of your own concerns and dilemmas in your own relationships”.

“So please, get in touch with us via email or however which way you want to submit your concerns and we can also unpack that in conversation”.

The caption of the post reads, “Our secret is out. Introducing our brand new podcast He Said, She Said”.

“This is a very long overdue conversation and we can’t wait for you to hear the first episode TOMORROW! You can follow the podcast on your favourite podcast app right now, so head to the links in our bio to make sure you don’t miss the episode drop tomorrow”.

Louise also unveiled the video to her 1.5M Instagram followers on her Stories where she said, “So happy that Ryan finally gets to tell his side of the story… and more”.

The announcement of their podcast comes after the pair went through a difficult time after Louise gave birth to their son Leo in November 2021.

Following a traumatic birth, which left Thompson with many physical and mental health struggles including having to wear a stoma bag and being diagnosed with PTSD, Louise and Ryan have been open about the impact it had on their relationship.

In a recent interview on Loose Women, Libbey revealed, “It was a really horrendous chapter for me – for both of us – and to witness everything that I saw and try my best to steady the ship for both Leo and Louise was incredibly difficult”.

The personal trainer went on to admit that while Louise is now ‘back to her old self’, he’s ‘lagging with his own recovery’.