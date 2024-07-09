Louise Thompson reveals wedding plans with fiancé Ryan Libbey

Louise Thompson has been revealing her plans to tie the knot!

The former Made In Chelsea star got engaged to her partner Ryan Libbey in 2018. However, the pair’s wedding plans were put on hold indefinitely in November 2021, when Louise was left fighting for her life after giving birth to their first child, Leo.

Now, six years on from Ryan’s proposal, Louise has been reflecting on her wedding timeline.

In an interview with OK!, the 34-year-old was asked if her fanbase can expect “wedding bells soon” with Ryan.

“So many of our friends have asked this too! Ryan and I had a big conversation about it recently. We went to the park and chatted for about four hours, and I realised he really does want to get married,” Louise gushed.

“He explained he would feel like his life wouldn’t be complete without it. That was important to me because when we first got engaged we didn’t have a big push to do it quickly, and then I was ill for a very long time,” she explained.

Noting that now might be “the perfect time to do it”, Louise added: “I need to know I’m spending money on something that’s going to bring me joy. I don’t want it to feel like a project or spend loads, that makes me feel anxious and I’ve had enough of that.”

The reality star then went on to detail how her medical complications have encouraged her to celebrate her wedding.

“We’re going to allocate some time for planning. When I was in and out of hospital, we actually registered our intent to get married, but I was on medication and felt so dissociated. I was at rock bottom and my family were asking why we thought it was a good idea to do it then,” she recalled.

“Plus, Ryan and I weren’t in a good place. We’ve been through the wringer and things haven’t been easy. But now our priority is joy – we want to celebrate our life together,” she concluded.