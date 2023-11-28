Louise Thompson opens up on brother Sam being on I’m A Celeb

Louise Thompson has finally shared her thoughts on her brother Sam Thompson being on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Former Made In Chelsea star Sam entered the Australian jungle last week, and has since gained huge popularity with viewers.

In last night’s episode of the hit ITV reality series, Sam was voted by the public to become the jungle’s Camp Leader, with the 31-year-old later choosing JLS singer Marvin Humes as his Deputy Leader.

Now, as Sam enters his second week in camp, his older sister and fellow Made In Chelsea alum Louise Thompson has opened up about his journey on I’m A Celebrity so far.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Louise shared a snap of herself watching her younger brother on her TV, as Sam wrapped his arms around his fellow campmate, retired boxer Tony Bellew.

“Turned on the television and low and behold my brother is asking Tony Bellew whether he can sit on his lap,” the mum-of-one exclaimed alongside the image.

Credit: ITV

“At this rate Tony and Jamie Lynn [Spears] will be joining us for Christmas lunch,” Louise teased further, referring to Sam’s blossoming friendships with his I’m A Celebrity co-stars.

In a more serious post, the 33-year-old later went on to praise her younger sibling for his progress in the jungle.

“Come on Sam,” she penned supportively, alongside an edit of the reality star on horseback with the words, ‘Sheriff Sam’.

“I will struggle to wrap my head around the fact that my baby brother is on the box. It feels overly familiar yet totally surreal at the same time. I don’t think you ever get used to it,” Louise concluded.

As Sam continues his stint in the jungle, his popularity means that he is currently one of the bookies’ favourites to win the series as it concludes next month.

Sam’s odds to be crowned King of the Jungle are currently 5/2, while This Morning co-host Josie Gibson is leading the predictions by 11/10.