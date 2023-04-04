Louise Thompson ‘emotional’ following son’s new hair cut

Louise Thompson has admitted to ‘getting emotional’ as she brought her son to the hairdressers for a new look.

The former Made in Chelsea star shared a video of her 17-month-old son, Leo, as he got a trim which was ‘long overdue’ according to his mum.

The tot looks so cute and calm as he got his hair cut and nibbled on a biscuit. Louise also revealed it was Leo’s first time with a hairdryer and he “handled it like a pro”.

Taking to Instagram, Louise shared the experience of feeling like her baby boy is growing up to her 1.4M followers.

She started off with a joke to say, “When you go to the hairdresser and ask for ‘a little trim’, but you panic they misunderstood the assignment the moment you see that hair hit the floor”.

“Only being silly… Leo loved his outing this morning which included a biscuit and a blow-dry. Oh to live the life of a 17month old and to ACTUALLY REMEMBER IT. It was a long overdue snip and he looks like an incredibly smart little boy. I’m thrilled as a dog with two tails”.

“I actually feel a little bit emotional seeing him all grown up. I hardly recognise him from behind. But I guess it will be good for my ‘stimulus discrimination’ homework in my trauma therapy”, she added.

Many of the 33-year-old’s fans headed to the comments to share how impressed they were with Leo being so quiet as his hair got the chop.

“Bless him he’s so good! He’s growing so much”, wrote one fan, while a second said, “Such a good boy for his mummy & hairdresser”.

“He’s so damn adorable. And so good!! Awww he’d make your heart melt”, added another.

Louise welcomed Leo into the world in November 2021 with her fiancé Ryan Libbey. The former reality TV star unfortunately experienced a traumatic labour and was later diagnosed with anxiety, postnatal depression and PTSD after spending a month in hospital after the birth.