Louise Thompson details ‘ravaged’ relationship with partner Ryan

Louise Thompson has opened up about her relationship with her fiancé Ryan Libbey, detailing the hardships they have faced recently.

The former Made in Chelsea star revealed their relationship has been ‘ravaged’ but they have ‘survived’ as a couple.

Since welcoming their son, Leo, into the world in 2021, Louise has been facing PTSD and crippling anxiety amongst other health issues. She has also been diagnosed with drug-induced lupus and was rushed to hospital earlier this month due to haemorrhaging.

Sharing a post to her 1.4M Instagram followers to mark Valentine’s Day, Louise explained, “Our relationship has been ravaged in ways you will never know, and I will never tell of our darkest moments. But we are still here remarkably. And ready to turn over a new leaf”.

“Strangely over the past month it has brought us closer together. It has forced us to really look at things”.

“We are living differently. We are having lots of meaningful conversations and we have a whole newfound respect for one another. Love is really all we have so we need to acknowledge it and use it cleverly. It’s almost like a super power”.

Thompson closed off by adding, “If we can survive this, we can survive anything. Ps. Despite all of the hardship I feel very grateful for choosing you as my forever partner. You provide me with stability, strength, loyalty and love and you are a great friend and father to our baby boy”.

Fitness instructor Ryan also honoured his partner with a heartfelt post about what they’ve faced as a couple.

Sharing a family snap to Instagram he wrote, “I knew she had something tough in her, I saw that 12 months ago when we went through chapter 1 of this painful experience. Im proud of her response to this and how she’s refusing to give in to the setbacks. You're a warrior and I love you!”.

“I now spend most nights watching over Louise, making sure she's breathing next to me. In between that I wake with flashbacks of the horrors, things that no partner of a loved one should ever really see”.

Libbey added, “I have had professional help with this and I will continue to talk about it so it becomes less powerful and less consuming. We’ve endured a lot as a family, as many families do”. He then thanked his followers for their kind messages before closing off.