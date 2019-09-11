Louis Tomlinson’s sister Félicité died from an accidental overdose

An inquest has heard that Félicité Tomlinson died of an accidental overdose. It is believed the 18-year-old had taken Cocaine, Xanax and Oxycodone shortly before she collapsed at her home in West London.

An ambulance was called to her apartment on March 13, but despite paramedics best offers, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

News of Lottie’s untimely death stunned fans of One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. The tragic loss came mere years after the Tomlinson family lost their mum to cancer.

Johannah died of leukaemia in December 2016. She was only 43-years-old.

Following the tragic death of her sister, Lottie Tomlinson penned an emotional tribute.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos of her and her sister.

“My Fizzy, my baby sister, my best friend. I’m incomplete without you, I’m empty,” she wrote.

Lottie continued: “I can’t picture my life without you. I wish we could have lived life together for a little longer.”