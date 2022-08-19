Lottie Tomlinson reveals unusual name for her first child

Lottie Tomlinson is giving us baby name inspiration after revealing what she has decided to call her new baby boy.

The 24-year old announced on August 10 that she had given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. At the time, she did not reveal his name.

However, Lottie, who is the sister of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, has since posted a beautiful video of her son to accompany his name reveal. In the Instagram video, Adele’s song My Little Love is playing as Lottie’s newborn softly wriggles about.

In between two love hearts, Lottie penned her son’s name – Lucky Burton.

“Our perfect creation,” Lottie wrote in the caption. “Introducing our son, our world, love of our lives.”

Friends of the model immediately went to congratulate her on her new bundle of joy.

“Ahhhhh congrats,” wrote reality star and TV presenter Ferne McCann.

“Huge congratulations, beautiful,” commented The Only Way is Essex star Samantha Faiers.

“He’s perfect and what a name,” added Chloe Madeley, who has also recently given birth to her first child.

Lewis seems equally as besotted with his first son. Shortly after the birth announcement, he posted a photo of him leaving the hospital and carrying a car seat.

“Welcome to the world little man,” he wrote sweetly.

Lottie and former tennis player Lewis first met in May 2020, at a get-together to celebrate the life of Lewis’ former girlfriend, Caroline Flack.

Rumours of Lottie and Lewis’ relationship soon began to circulate. The couple chose to date in secret, and only confirmed their relationship in December of that same year.

The pair announced that Lottie was pregnant with their first child in February of this year. A week later, Lottie revealed that she was expecting a baby boy.

Congratulations to the new parents!