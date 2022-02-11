Lottie Tomlinson & Lewis Burton are expecting their first child together

Makeup guru and model Lottie Tomlinson is going to be a mum! The 23-year-old and her boyfriend Lewis Burton have announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Lottie — who is the younger sister of former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson — shared two gorgeous pregnancy photos, showing off her small growing bump.

“just the 3 of us,” she simply wrote in the Instagram caption, with 29-year-old Lewis commenting, “I love you both forever.”

The second pregnancy photo shows Lewis and Lottie gazing into each other’s eyes, while Lewis lovingly cradles her sweet baby bump.

Of course it wasn’t long before their exciting announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Oh my god congratulations gorgeous girl!!!!” former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips gushed.

“ahhhhhhh! Cannot wait for the new addition,” Lottie’s younger sister Phoebe Tomlinson sweetly wrote, adding, “over the moon for you both x”.

Meanwhile, Lottie’s other sister Daisy commented, “finally I can screammmm about it. I love you 3 so much.”

“congratulations beauty! Get ready for the most incredible ride of your life!” wrote Little Mix star and new mum Perrie Edwards.

Lottie and Lewis were first romantically linked in December 2020. Previously, Lewis dated the late TV presenter Caroline Flack, the previous year.

Congratulations to both of the soon-to-be parents on their wonderful baby news — what an exciting new adventure!