Lottie Tomlinson announces she’s pregnant with second child

Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Lottie and her fiancé Lewis Burton as they have announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their second child together.

The couple are already parents to a son named Lucky, whom they welcomed into the world in August 2022.

Lottie – who is the younger sister of One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson – shared the exciting news online while showcasing her blossoming baby bump.

On Instagram, the influencer posted a sweet video to her 4.8M followers that shows her, Lewis and Lucky on the beach as she reveals a glimpse at her baby bump.

The footage reveals clips of the family at sunset before Lottie and Lewis share a kiss and Lucky reaches up to kiss Lottie’s bump.

In the caption of the post, Tomlinson wrote, “our little family is growing. we feel so excited and blessed that another beautiful baby is joining us in Jan 2025”.

Many famous faces and loves ones flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Lottie.

Podcast host and author Giovanna Fletcher wrote, “Beautiful news!!! Congratulations! Xxx”.

“Ah such lovely news, congratulations”, penned former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope.

Singer Perrie Edwards commented, “congratulations!”.

Lottie’s younger sister Phoebe, who gave birth to her first child in January, also left a message that reads, “another one to love and adore. Our family is going to be huuuuuuge”.

Lottie then took to her Instagram Stories to share more of an insight into her pregnancy journey so far.

Sharing a mirror selfie, she penned, “so excited that I can now share my little bump. We are so so excited that baby number 2 is coming I can’t even explain. We feel so lucky, I can’t wait to catch you all up on my journey so far”.

The make-up artist then answered a Q&A from fans, where she revealed that she knows the gender and “will share soon”.

Lottie and Lewis got engaged in November 2023 during a romantic trip to Paris. They welcomed the birth of their first son, Lucky, in August of the previous year.