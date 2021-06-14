Lottie Ryan welcomes the birth of her first child at just 33-weeks

Irish radio presenter Lottie Ryan is now a mum after welcoming the birth of her first child with husband Fabio Aprile.

The Dancing With The Stars winner welcomed the birth of her baby boy quite unexpectedly, at just 33-weeks pregnant.

Lottie’s management agency announced the exciting news this afternoon, releasing a statement which read, “NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.”

“Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” the statement concluded.

Lottie revealed the wonderful news that she was expecting this past February, posting a sweet photo of a babygrow to her Instagram account, with the words ‘I guess quarantine wasn’t that boring after all #comingsoon’ embroidered on top.

Just a few weeks later, the new-mum revealed her baby’s gender, announcing that she and husband Fabio were having a little boy.

Lottie previously opened up about feeling emotional at the fact that her dad, the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan won’t be around to meet his grandson.

While watching an RTÉ documentary about her father’s career, Lottie shared an Instagram Story, saying, “Watching pops on the telly tonight has me all emotional thinking what a deadly granddad he’d have been.”

“God damn pregnancy hormones,” she continued, adding, “He’d tell me to get my sh*t together & chin up. The Ryan Line continues,” not only referring to the name of her father’s popular radio show, but also as a clever pun for Gerry Ryan’s lineage, which will continue into a new generation with Lottie’s new baby, what would have been Gerry’s first grandchild.

Huge congratulations to both Lottie and Fabio on their first little bundle of joy — what a wonderful new adventure!