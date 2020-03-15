Lottie Ryan crowned winner of Dancing With The Stars 2020

After a fantastic last show with the final four celebrity dancers, Lottie Ryan and her dance partner Pasquale La Rocca has won series four of Dancing With The Stars.

After 11 fun filled weeks, with highs and lows, the four finalists took to the dance floor for the final time tonight. After careful consideration and due to the current situation and adhering to recommended guidance around coronavirus Covid-19 – Dancing with the Stars hosted the final tonight instead of the scheduled semi-final. And what a show it was!

Aidan Fogarty, Lottie Ryan, Ryan Andrews and Gráinne Gallanagh all competed tonight in the hope of being crowned champions of Dancing with the Stars.

After wowing the judges and viewers alike throughout the series, it was all down to the public vote tonight and it was Lottie Ryan and Pasquale La Rocca’s dances that were most popular with audiences at home when they were crowned champions of series four of Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking about winning the hotly contested Glitterball trophy, Lottie Ryan said: “I actually have no words. This journey has been the best thing I have ever said yes to. This man has just been life changing, the things he has taught me, how he has pushed me, and I just can’t thank you enough for everything you have done.” Pasqulae said: “I have gained a friend for life and everything you have taught me as well will always stay forever in my heart.”