Lorraine Kelly opens up about her devastating miscarriage

ITV presenter, Lorraine Kelly, has recently opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriage which she suffered from in 2001.

Lorraine sympathised with Scotland's Justice Minister, Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla, and also the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, who have all gone through the devastating loss and heartache which having a miscarriage brings.

Nicola spoke of her collegue’s heartbreaking loss on Twitter, saying “Brave account of miscarriage from @HumzaYousaf & Nadia El-Nakla. It's an experience my husband & I had just once, but it never leaves you.”

“Nadia's account of the physical pain especially sparks awful memories. We don't talk about all this enough,” Nicola stated.

Lorraine, knowing too well what these families are going through having suffered a miscarriage herself, five years after giving birth to her daughter, Rosie, offered her own words of empathy, after retweeting Nicola’s post.

“Agreeing with Nicola. Affects far too many of us @nicolasturgeon and you are so right. It never leaves you xx.” Lorraine wrote.

After her harrowing words, followers of Lorraine began sharing their own stories of miscarriage, emphasising the point that it’s not talked about enough. “2008 & 2018. Remember both like they were yesterday. Felt I couldn’t talk about either of them at the time as there was a stigma and shame attached. It is still hard to but only by talking about our experiences can we stop others feeling the same,” one follower wrote.

The 60-year-old presenter also opened up about her miscarriage previously on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast back in March. She revealed, “It was really sad but what did help me though was being open and talking about it at the time because obviously I'm off work and you need to tell people why. That wasn't easy but the response I got from viewers was unbelievable.”