Lorraine Kelly drops out of ITV show after contracting illness

Lorraine Kelly has been struck down with an illness.

The Scottish presenter usually hosts her own weekday morning show on ITV. However, viewers were shocked this morning when journalist Ranvir Singh unexpectedly stepped in to host Lorraine.

The change in presenter was revealed by Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain, shortly before Lorraine was due to go live on air.

“‘In almost a first in her 30-year-plus history on breakfast TV, she’s actually gone home. She’s not well”, she announced.

“‘Ranvir is to the rescue though, she’s on her way in to get herself ready for the show, so she’ll be here”, Kate confirmed.

Lorraine then promptly decided to take to social media to explain the cause of her sudden absence. “When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert”, the 63-year-old wrote dishearteningly on Twitter.

“THAT! Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him !!!!!!”, she penned with a bit of humour.

Following the clarification surrounding her mystery illness, Lorraine then began to receive a wave of support and well-wishing messages from both fans and other famous faces.

“Get well soon lovely x”, replied Welsh singer Aled Jones.

“Oh, no! Hope you feel better soon! And I’m sure he’d love to come back when you’re better too!”, one Twitter follower wrote, referring to Queen singer Adam Lambert.

Credit: Ranvir Singh on ITV's Lorraine

“Blimey hope ur ok xx”, another fan commented in concern.

Replacement host Ranvir also wished Lorraine better as she stepped into the Scotswoman’s shoes. "Listen, we are all thinking of Lorraine this morning, she is such a trooper,” she praised.

"But when a bug hits and you can't shake it off and you feel that sick, there is only one option, and that is to go home and lie down for a bit."

We hope Lorraine feels better soon, and we can’t wait to see her on our screens again!