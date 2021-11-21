L’Oréal unveils new campaign for Prada’s Candy fragrance featuring a virtual muse!

The launch of Prada’s new campaign featuring a virtual reality muse called ‘Candy’ is just perfect for the TikTok generation. First launched in 2011, the Prada Candy collection also now has a new look which is playful and addictive. Our scent of choice from the collection is the new Prada Candy Eau de Parfum. It’s quite a captivating fragrance which you will be asked about each time you wear it.

It has a super luxurious top note of white musk (which we adore!). The mid note is benzoin which you’ll know as being widely used in many fragrance family Orientals along with it being sweetly seductive.

For the bottom note, there is caramel which must be the naming inspiration for the collection but doing be worried that this bottom note will be too much as it has a delicate softness which melts into floral notes, delivering a flirty, playful femininity, as well as depth.

The bottle is delightful too – designed by French director and creative Fabien Baron, it’s the perfect look for the range with its futuristic and unexpected mix of colours and finishes.

Prada suggest that this scent is for a playful, daring and confident women and after trying it, we can’t help but agree. If you aren’t gifted this scent this Christmas, treat yourself in January to bring a smile to your face as the holidays draw to a close.

The Prada Candy collection comprises of four fragrances: Prada Candy Eau de Parfum (described above), Prada Candy Night Eau de Parfum, Prada Candy Florale Eau de Toilette and Prada Candy Kiss Eau de Parfum.

Keep out eye out for the VR Candy but in the meantime, buy now from Brown Thomas Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway or online from www.brownthomas.com.