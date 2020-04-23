L’Oréal Ireland donates products to support our frontline workers

In an admirably move to assist at the front line, L’Oréal Ireland has donated 50,000 free hygiene products and hand sanitisers to front line healthcare workers. The company has also donated 27,000 products to frontline pharmacy and grocery stores across Ireland.

In a bid to support the ongoing fight against coronavirus, L’Oréal Ireland is implementing a series of measures for communities most impacted by the crisis. These products will be provided completely free of charge. This commitment builds on the L’Oréal Group’s wider European solidarity programme announced globally on 18 March.

Speaking to Róisín Tierney-Crowe, Head of Communications L’Oreal Ireland she noted that L’Oreal Ireland will: "Donate 40,000 hygiene & care products to frontline healthcare workers: in partnership with In Kind Direct and Blue Light Card, we will provide 40,000 body wash, hand creams, conditioner, shampoo and skincare products to hospital workers in Ireland. This includes products from L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Kiehl’s, Lancôme, Urban Decay, YSL, House 99, L’Oréal Paris Men Expert, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Vichy, Roger and Gallet, Baxter of California, Kerastase, Redken, Matrix and Decleor."

They will also donate 10,000 hand sanitisers to frontline healthcare workers: and distribute 10,000 La Roche Posay-manufactured hand sanitisers to frontline healthcare workers in the Ireland.

They have also vowed to support small businesses: L'Oréal Ireland has frozen the payments of their most vulnerable very small and small-sized customers in their distribution network, including hair salons, until their businesses resume. They also shortened payment times for small suppliers who have been most exposed to this economic crisis.

Garnier will give 27,000 free bottles of the new Garnier Pure Active Hand Sanitiser Gel to independent pharmacies, and grocery partners, helping to protect themselves from COVID-19 too.

Vismay Sharma, L’Oréal UK and Ireland Country Managing Director, commented: “At L'Oréal UK & Ireland we feel a strong sense of responsibility to support relief efforts for the most vulnerable during this unprecedented crisis. The frontline healthcare workers and retail staff are doing an incredible job looking after the sick and providing essential products and services to communities. We feel honoured to be able to provide them with hand sanitisers and key hygiene products. We believe in the beauty of community and are proud to contribute to the needs of our heroic NHS and HSE staff, and those on the retail frontlines across the UK & Ireland.”

Such a lovely gesture at a time when it s needed most.