Loose Women star Katie Piper details getting injured on holiday

Katie Piper has revealed she’s obtained an injury while on a family holiday.

The Loose Women star has been enjoying a family holiday in Spain over the past week.

While sharing an insight into the sun-soaked trip on social media, Katie revealed she got injured while playing with her daughters, 10-year-old Belle and six-year-old Penelope, in the sea.

Opening up to her 1.1M Instagram followers on her Stories, Piper unveiled photos of her arms and legs with scratches on them.

Detailing what happened, Katie explained, “First injury of the holiday and it’s me both legs and one arm. Jumping the waves with the kids”.

“Telling them to be careful and I got swept under dragged back and then forward several times on the sea bed of sharp gravel”, she revealed.

Credit: Katie Piper Instagram

Katie recently returned back to England ahead of her Spanish holiday after spending time in America for work.

The 40-year-old was filming a new documentary in the US and upon her return, she admitted how grateful she was to be home to spend time with her daughters, whom she shares with her husband Richard Sutton.

Sharing a glimpse into her life through a selection of images posted online, Katie stated, “Things I’m grateful for recently”, before listing, “Time with my girls, after being away in America, the smallest things are feeling extra special”.

“Being back at work and getting to meet interesting people (and beautiful gowns are always welcome too)”.

The TV star added, “Being able to share messages with a younger audience with my new book, courage and kindness will never go out of style”, before later confessing, “Everything in between”.