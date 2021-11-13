Looking for the perfect seasonal cocktail recipe? You have to try this cranberry and thyme G&T!

It’s the weekend and with this cold winter weather blowing in, we wanted to try out a cocktail that felt a little more cosy and seasonal than the spritzy and citrusy summery cocktails we’ve been having the last while.

Which is why we were so excited when we came across this spiced and rich cocktail recipe! We simply had to share this gorgeous winter-inspired G&T, and although it takes a little bit of work, it’s the perfect cocktail to get into the wintery season! Using the staples of winter’s ingredients – cranberry, orange and thyme – and combining it with the cooling combo of crushed ice and ice-cold gin, we end up with winning combination if we ever tasted one!

You’ll need…

5-6 fresh cranberries

3 sprigs fresh thyme

30ml simple syrup

45ml freshly squeezed clementine or orange juice

45ml pure cranberry juice

Tonic water

Ice

45ml of your favourite gin

In a cocktail shaker, add some ice, gin, cranberry juice, clementine juice and a sprig of thyme.

Put the lid on and shake them all together before straining into a glass full of ice, being sure no thyme gets through.

Pour your simple syrup in on top of it. To make simple syrup just heat 2 parts sugar to 1 part water over a medium heat in a pan. Once the mixture has thickened like a syrup and cooled down, it’s ready to go!

Top that off with tonic water for a little extra fizz and garnish with your cranberries and a sprig of thyme and enjoy!