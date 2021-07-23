Looking for the perfect gift for a bride-to-be? This bridal fragrance is stunning

Looking for the perfect wedding gift for a bride-to-be? Look no further than Viktor&Rolfe’s new luxury fragrance collection, ‘Flowerbomb’ from Mariage.

Viktor&Rolf is the avant-garde luxury fashion house founded in 1993 by fashion artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren. The maison, recognized and respected for its provocative Haute Couture and conceptual glamour, launched their first Mariage Collection in April 2016 and continue to present an artistic interpretation of bridalwear adhering to the label’s unexpected elegance. Utilizing the French pronunciation, and spelling, of ‘Mariage’, the collection’s name hints at the brand’s standing as an Haute Couture Maison.

From the success of their spectacular Mariage dresses, Viktor&Rolf’s bestseller fragrances Flowerbomb and Spicebomb are presented as the perfect gift scents for the most unforgettable day of one’s lifetime!

Launched in 2005, Flowerbomb is the iconic, transformative olfactory potion that, with its profusion of flowers, has the power to make everything seem more positive. Over the years, Flowerbomb has revealed itself as the perfect wedding fragrance — obvious for a perfume linked to love and dreams!

"With our fragrance collection, we wanted to present a dream in which opposites intertwine and explode into a bouquet of sensations," state Horsting and Snoeren.

‘We designed Flowerbomb by taking flowers to their very limits, studying every single facet of a bouquet," explains Olivier Polge, one of the three perfumers behind the fragrance, the others being Carlos Benaïm and Domitille Bertier. "The main idea was 1000 fleurs of freesia, rose, jasmine, and more."

Sharp and radiant, Spicebomb is an explosive concentrate of masculine sensuality. Spices play the leading role: they shake up, disrupt and bring out other, more enveloping facets. A powerful explosive of spices, strengthened by a burst of freshness.

Like Flowerbomb, Spicebomb exerts its bold facets to accompany couples throughout their unions, from wedding celebrations to wedding anniversaries! Flowerbomb and Spicebomb enhance and epitomize the power of seduction of the one who commits to a forever-lasting union. These glamourous weapons of seduction will celebrate love with their explosive scents.

An elegant white embroidered veil decorates the iconic bottle of the limited edition Flowerbomb ready to say ‘Yes, I do’ and a series of ‘Dress Up Your Bottle’ accessories for both Flowerbomb and Spicebomb will customize the wedding fragrances! Such a cute idea for the happy couple!

“Love is for everyone,” declare Horsting and Snoeren. The designers see marriage as a universal symbol of love and commitment between two people. They insist on diversity: a matter of convention, yet without strict rules.

In 2021, Viktor&Rolf take their celebration of universal, explosive love to new heights with their boldest weapons, Flowerbomb and Spicebomb. These two addictive scents will capture the most enchanting memories of bride and groom, bride and bride, or groom and groom, on what could and should be the most beautiful day of their lives!

Viktor & Rolf’s Limited Edition Flowerbomb Mariage is available now, exclusively from Arnott’s Beauty Hall Dublin, and online at arnotts.ie