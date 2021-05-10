Looking for glowing, dewy skin? You need this Tinted Water Cream

As we come into the warmer months, it’s time to re-evaluate our beauty regimes and think about what products we want to want to wear this summer.

Nobody wants to step outside into the sweaty sunshine wearing a full face of makeup. That’s why we were only too delighted to hear about this new Tinted Water Cream from L’Oréal Paris.

Skin Paradise Tinted Water Cream achieves next level luminosity by drenching the skin with 24 hours worth of hydration. With a multitude of other skin benefits to boot, thanks to the 70% caring water formula, it offers that covetable lit-from-within skin.

Not to mention, the lightweight texture gives a delicate shimmering wash of colour, available in 10 shades. Each shade adapts easily to different skin tones thanks to the light coverage of the tinted water cream. No need to pick your exact shade: the super moist technology acts as a veil of perfecting a healthy glow.

Skin Paradise Tinted Water Cream quenches dry skin and improves rates of hydration by 10.2% after five days. The super moist technology is made up of 70% caring waters and is infused with Aloe Vera, Ginger and Witch Hazel.

The added mineral pigments help awaken tired skin with a sheer, dewy tint that offers more coverage than a BB cream. SPF 20 (both UVA and UVB protection) joined with an antioxidant action means skin is also protected against environmental aggressors such as pollution.

In fact, the results speak for themselves. In an independent consumer study, 78.1% found their skin looked healthier after two weeks of using Skin Paradise, proving that moisture is what makes the magic happen. 83.6% claimed that Skin Paradise instantly moisturised their skin, whilst 83.6% said it gave them a luminous, radiant complexion.

L’Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Water Cream available in 10 shades in supermarkets and independent pharmacies from late June 2021, €14.95/£10.99.