Looking for easy ways to de-stress? Check out Sanctuary Spa’s wellness collection

Is it just us, or does it feel like life is getting more and more hectic by the day? With a never ending to-do list and a whole host of things to mentally prepare for, winding down at the end of a long, jam-packed day can be a serious struggle.

That’s why we were excited to hear about the new wellness collection from Sanctuary Spa. The Sanctuary Spa Wellness collection is all about unwinding and relaxing, with the concept to indulge in 25 minutes of ‘me-time’ every day.

Here’s the rundown on some of the best products from their range:

Sanctuary Spa Wellness De-Stress Bath Salts €10.00: The Sanctuary Spa Wellness De-Stress Bath Salts with magnesium are formulated to help soothe tired and aching muscles, combined with scientifically proven fragrance helping you to relieve stress, unwind & relax.

Sanctuary Spa Wellness Sleep Mist €14.95: Upgrade your bedtime ritual with the award-winning sleep mist that helps you drift off into a peaceful slumber, whilst treating your skin to a night-time detox. Simply spritz over body, face and pillow to reset your healthy sleep-wake pattern helping you and your skin get the most out of your sleep.

Sanctuary Spa Wellness Calming CBD Oil €12.45: The multi-tasking bath, shower and body CBD oil will help you to de-stress and calm. Delivering an aromatic, mood-patented fragrance proven to improve your sleep, 84% of users agreed the scent deeply relaxed their body & mind after just one use!

The Sanctuary Spa Wellness Range is available to buy from Daisybelle.ie, McCauley Health & Beauty Pharmacy and leading pharmacies nationwide.