Looking for bathroom accessory ideas? Look no further

Turn daily routines into moments of calm and everyday luxury with the brand-new Meraki range from The Irish Country Home. Your bathroom can now become a welcoming universe of self-pampering and wellness with Meraki, a Scandinavian range of certified organic, hygiene and skincare products. Made from gentle and nourishing ingredients carefully selected for their positive qualities, proven effects and natural fragrances. Designed and developed in Denmark, these products are inspired by Scandinavian aesthetics and created with love and respect for nature.

Products in the range include;

Meraki Organic Hand soap, Meadow Bliss 490ml / RRP €18

Inhale and savour the fresh scents of citrus, verbena, mint and tea with Meadow Bliss from Meraki. The hand soap is presented in a simple and stylish bottle which provides the bathroom with a nice decorative detail.

Meraki Organic Hand lotion, Meadow Bliss 275ml / RRP €17

Nourish your hands with the hand lotion, Meadow Bliss, from Meraki. The lotion is a certified organic product that provides your skin with moisture and care. Meadow Bliss has fresh scents of citrus, verbena, mint and tea. The product is suitable for everyday use and can be used by all skin types. Use the lotion after washing your hands with soap and protect your hands from dryness and irritation.

Meraki Organic Hand Soap, Tangled Woods 490ml / RRP €18

A wonderful hand soap for your bathroom. The certified organic hand soap comes with notes of lavender, sandalwood, peppermint and thyme.

Meraki Organic Hand Lotion, Tangled Woods 275ml / RRP €17

Perfect for your daily skincare and home decor, due to its wonderful scents of lavender, sandalwood, peppermint and thyme as well as its simple design. Tangled Woods is certified organic and provides your hands with care without greasing. Use it after washing your hands with hand soap, so you have soft hands all day.

Meraki Giftbox, Harvest moon Organic Hand Soap & Cream / RRP €28

There is a joy in giving a gift to friends and loved ones, no matter the occasion. This Harvest Moon giftbox from Meraki contains a mild and effective hand soap and hand lotion that are certified organic and will leave your hands clean and soft. The cactus flower extract adds a fresh note while the organic aloe vera and olive leaf nourish and moisturize the skin. With their stylish design, the bottles will decorate any sink, be it in the bathroom, kitchen or utility room.

To complete the bathroom daydreams are made of, add some raw marble storage solutions such as the Marble Storage Jar / RRP €35 also available from The Irish Country Home.

For further information please visit www.theirishcountryhome.com.