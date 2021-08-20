Looking for a vegan and cruelty-free option for a white smile? Look no further than Polished London!

Celebrity favourite Oral and Dental care brand Polished London have relaunched their cult favourites AloeWhite & Activated Charcoal Mouthwash to help the pursuit of perfect pearly whites! Dedicated to bringing innovative dental products to consumers, Polished London source the finest ingredients that are stringently tested as they aim to create amazing products that actually work, offering a new and exciting way to care for and whiten your teeth at home or on the go.

The dynamic dental duo have had an ingredient overhaul, with an additional layer of Oral Care friendly ingredients, including Green Tea, Vitamin E and PVP, making these already loved, alcohol-free, Vegan & Cruelty-free shelve staples help us put our best face forward!

AloeWhite Mouthwash (RRP €10.94)

Formulated using the finest, naturally derived pure ingredients, the Polished London AloeWhite Mouthwash contains Aloe Vera, which is revered for its soothing, healing benefits, combined with natural peppermint oil, leaving your mouth feeling clean with a long-lasting minty fresh finish, all the while maintaining gum health.

Its unique soothing properties mean the AloeWhite Mouthwash is ideal for those with gum sensitivity, sensitive teeth, pregnancy or looking for a healthy, daily mouthwash option.

The newly reformulated AloeWhite Mouthwash is infused with Vitamin E, protecting and soothing irritated gums, promoting gum health while neutralising the bacteria that cause bad breath, Fluoride, which aids the prevention of tooth decay, making them more resistant to acid attacks from plaque, bacteria and sugars, PVP (Polyvinylpyrrolidone) which prevents stains from adhering to tooth enamel and Cetylpyridinium Chloride, an active ingredient which is highly effective in the fight against bacteria and viruses that are commonly found in the mouth and throat.

Activated Charcoal Mouthwash (RRP €12.50)

Polished London’s Activated Charcoal Mouthwash contains natural ingredients which work in tandem to create a detoxifying solution that helps to remove stains and bad breath, leaving your mouth fresh and gradually whitening your smile.

The newly reformulated Activated Charcoal Mouthwash is infused with Green Tea, helping to promote healthy teeth and gums – this powerful oral care gamechanger is rich in antioxidants, which help to control bacteria and lower the acidity of the saliva which in turn helps to prevent cavities. Fluoride, which aids the prevention of tooth decay, makes teeth more resistant to acid attacks from plaque, bacteria and sugars, PVP (Polyvinylpyrrolidone) which prevents stains from adhering to tooth enamel. Cetylpyridinium Chloride is an active ingredient which is highly effective in the fight against bacteria and viruses that are commonly found in the mouth and throat and Charcoal gently removes stains from the teeth all the while helping to detoxify the mouth, ridding it of bacteria and toxins.

Vegan, Cruelty-Free and PETA Approved, the Polished London range of products leave you with a healthy, irresistibly white smile you’ve always wanted. The whole range is 100% safe, effective and alcohol-free without causing any sensitivity.

The Polished London Range is available online via polishedlondon.com and stockists nationwide