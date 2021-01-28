Lockdown takeaway and delivery options from Dundrum Town Centre

If you are lucky enough to live near Ireland’s largest shopping centre, Dundrum Town Centre, then you’ll be happy to know that while the country is temporarily closed for indoor and outdoor dining, Dundrum Town Centre has plenty of delicious takeaway and delivery food and beverage options to suit everyone.

Why not have a restaurant ready meal at home for you and the family this weekend. Get your Friday night Indian cuisine fix with Ananda or a takeaway burger and chips from Mad Egg, Five Guys, Eddie Rockets, KFC or The Counter. If you’re looking for Italian, then Zizzi is the place to try. With a delicious menu full of pizza and pasta, you’re sure to find something that will suit the whole family. If you’re a fan of Asian cuisine then Wagamama and Siam Thai have fantastic couple bundles for you and your loved one to enjoy.

Dundrum Town Centre also have some delicious dessert options that will go down a treat with your family. Baked are open for takeaway and delivery as well as Crepes in the City and Gino’s Gelato.

Here’s a list of all the restaurants and cafés operating a takeaway/delivery service during level five restrictions:

Ananda

Baked

Butlers Chocolate Cafe

Crepes in the City

Eddie Rockets

Five Guys

Gino's Gelato

KFC

M&S Cafe

Mad Egg

Siam Thai

Starbucks, Level 2

The Counter

Wagamama

Zizzi

Check this page out on Dundrum Town Centre’s website for regular and up to date information on the restaurants’ services available. Dundrum Town Centre remains open for essential retail as well as food and beverage takeaway and delivery service. For more information on essential retail stores and services that are open at Dundrum Town Centre please visit https://www.dundrum.ie/news/list-of-stores-opening.