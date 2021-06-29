L’Occitane’s summer collection is the refreshing burst of frangrance we’ve been craving

In summer, we love surrounding ourselves with light and refreshing scents – not too overpowering, but with the lasting power to see us through our summer evenings of socialising. We’re all about fresh, citrusy scents that awaken the senses and leave us feeling – and smelling – amazing.

Which is why it’s so exciting to see L’Occtiane’s new summer collection of limited-edition verbena products! This collection captures the essence of summer in four amazing scents that will have you keeping cool in the summer heat. Verbena is a citrus, green and woody scent, making it as energising, as it is soothing and this summer, L’Occitane have created four ranges of refreshing Verbena textures and scents for you to explore – and we’ve picked out our favourites from among the bunch:

Mint

Mint Verbena Eau deToilette 100ml (RRP €55.00)

The unisex scent of Mint Verbena Eau de Toilette conjures up visions of sitting in the shade, soaking up the deliciously enveloping warmth as you order a frosted lemonade topped with fresh, crisp mint leaves. With top notes of lime and grapefruit, giving way to a heart of verbena and spearmint and leaving a trail of white wood and musk, this fragrance is sure to provide you with a burst of freshness when you no longer want to soak up the sun.

Citrus

Citrus Verbena Granita Scrub 150ml (RRP €24.00)

With its crushed-ice texture and its citrus fruit zests, this body scrub gently exfoliates the skin while refreshing it. Its formula combines sugar crystals and grounded walnut shells to invigorate your senses while refreshing your skin.

Citrus Verbena Refreshing Mist 50ml (RRP €16.00)

Enriched with extracts of citrus fruits and organic verbena from Provence, this take-anywhere mist provides an instant fresh sensation and leaves the skin and hair delicately fragranced with a zesty, invigorating scent.

Verbena

Verbena Icy Body Gel 150ml (RRP €28.00)

The cool turquoise, translucent gel glides onto the skin for an instant feeling of freshness and wellbeing. The menthol-infused formula gives your body an incredible shot of coolness, while leaving the light scent of zesty verbena on your skin. Pop it in the fridge overnight for an intense icy effect.

Cactus

Cactus Verbena Aftersun Care 150 ml (RRP €24.00)

A soothing texture in an after-suncare for comfortable and sun-kissed skin. Thanks to its hypoallergenic fragrance and formula, soothe your skin and cool down after a day in the sun. Containing verbena extract and soothing cactus extracts, combined with the freshness of lemon and cactus accord.