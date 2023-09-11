L’OCCITANE unveils three fabulous Advent Calendars for Christmas 2023

For 2023, L’OCCITANE has three advent calendars to choose from to suit every budget this Christmas! Open a door a day to discover our most iconic products as well as some new treats to add to your skincare, body care, hair care, and fragrance collections!

Luxury Advent Calendar – €125 (worth €198.50)

The Luxury Advent Calendar is adorned with retro 1970s-inspired illustrations and rotates to reveal the different numbered days adding a playful element to your daily countdown. Containing a selection of L’OCCITANE’s most iconic products across skincare, bodycare and fragrance, the Luxury Advent Calendar could be a gift for yourself or a loved one. Whether you are familiar with L’OCCITANE’s Provençal delights or are looking to explore all the brand has to offer, the calendar is the perfect way to enjoy firm favourites and uncover new ones. L’OCCITANE created the Luxury Advent Calendar with a second life in mind. Once the festivities have passed, why not upcycle your calendar to store jewellery or for children to keep small toys or crayons?

Advent Calendar €72 (worth €141.50)

The best-selling Advent Calendar pops up to reveal an olive tree, representative of the Provence landscape from where this brand hails. This calendar includes iconic L’OCCITANE products, including a full-size of our Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm 30ml. Beautifully designed with bold and joyful illustrations, the calendar is an exciting way to countdown to Christmas.

Reusable Advent Calendar €195 (worth €262.50)

Count down to the holidays with our Reusable Advent Calendar. This exclusive calendar can be used for years to come, beautifully illustrated with seasonal motifs, and made from 100% recycled cotton. Included is a carefully curated selection of full-size and luxury-size products. From coveted skincare favourites, Immortelle Divine Cream and Overnight Reset Serum to a full-size Almond Delicious Hand Cream and a variety of other luxurious Provençal treats.

Reusable Advent Calendar Refill €140 (worth €215)

L’OCCITANE have a divine range of minis to refill your calendar this year

If you bought a Reusable Advent Calendar last year and just need product top-ups, look no further; you can purchase 24 minis online to refill your calendar for 2023!

All three advent calendars are available in selected L’OCCITANE Boutiques and online now.