L’Occitane supports Women’s Aid this International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day, a day for celebrating the achievements of women around the world as well as recognising what more needs to be done to bring about gender equality in all its forms, takes place tomorrow 8th March 2022.

You might choose to mark the day by joining in with the official hashtag for this year’s theme #BreakTheBias, to promote a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. Or maybe you plan on donating money to a women’s but there is another way to support the cause.

Empowering Women is always a commitment of L’Occitane at the very heart of the brand and this year, they have launched a ‘Give Back Hand Cream Trio’ in partnership with Women’s Aid for International Women’s Day 2022.

Women's Aid are a leading national organisation that has been working in Ireland to stop domestic violence against women and children since 1974. They provide crucial lifesaving support to women and children, including a 24/7 free helpline covering 200 languages to provide help and information to callers experiencing abuse from intimate partners.

Donations like L’Occitane’s have helped Women’s Aid’s vital work for women and children experiencing domestic abuse during a year where it has never been more important.

CEO Of Women's Aid Ireland, Sarah Benson, said: “we are sincerely grateful to L’Occitane for your incredibly generous support to Women’s Aid in 2021, which has helped, and will continue to help, provide a vital range of practical wrap-around supports for women who are experiencing domestic abuse and violence. Demand for Women’s Aid’s services has never been higher, so your significant partnership will ensure we can reach more women with our vital, life-changing services. Thank you so much to L’Occitane and their wonderful customers.”

You can choose three of your favourite 30ml hand creams for only €25 (worth €33) to be included and they will all come in a handy tin. €2 from the Give Back Hand Cream Trio that you purchase until 27th March 2022 will be donated to Women’s Aid.

Purchase now from L’Occitane online.