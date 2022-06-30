L’Occitane launches new Limited Editions to their range for summer.

Since 1976, when L'Occitane was born, it has been crucial for the brand to protect and learn from nature, the secrets of plants, their exceptional properties and the powers of their active ingredients.

Two of L'Occitane’s six commitments to people and the planet, Respecting Biodiversity and Supporting Producers, play a central role in our study of nature. L'Occitane ensures that all its ingredients are harvested sustainably while also supporting producers by sourcing directly from them and using organic farming methods.

The verbena producers use agroecology methods such as crop covering to improve the quality of their soils and promote biodiversity. Their lavender producers protect bees, encouraging them to leave the lavender crops before every harvest so they can continue to pollinate.

They also support producers to grow new varieties of lavender, such as white lavender, that have strong genetic diversity. It is estimated that around 50% of lavender in Provence is at risk of fade out, which is why L'Occitane has introduced white lavender. The new white lavender crop is developed to preserve the survival of lavender in Provence despite illness and climate change, encouraging biodiversity to thrive.

This summer, to celebrate harvesting to give back, they have launched a new White Lavender Collection, as well as Classic and Citrus Verbena Limited Edition Collections.

WHITE LAVENDER

L'Occitane’s White Lavender Collection is a subtle take on the traditional lavender scent. Its fragrance characterised by top notes of a cedrat and petit grain blended with the juiciness of bergamot, alongside an essential oil blend of white and blue lavender. Each variety of lavender is planted with seeds as opposed to cloning; ensuring the genetic material of each plant is unique and encouraging biodiversity to thrive.

Eau De Toilette 50ml • €57.00

Featuring top notes of bitter cedrat and petit grain, blended with the juiciness of bergamot alongside lavender, sourced exclusively from local cooperatives in the South of France. Delicately scented, the fragrance transports you to the rolling lavender fields of Provence; the perfect scent to help relax and wind down this summer.

Hand Cream 30ml • €10.50

The White Lavender Hand C ream nourishes hands whilst leaving them delicately scented. Enriched with 100% Fair-Trade* sustainability sourced shea butter, essential oil of white and blue lavender, and sugar cane extract.

Shower Gel 250ml • €19.50

This shower gel gently cleanses the skin, leaving it delicately scented with white lavender. The perfect shower gel for a cleansing wash to relax and refresh after a long day.

Body Lotion 250ml • €29.00

Following the use of the shower gel, layer with the body lotion to benefit from the powers of fragrance layering. The White Lavender Body Lotion is quickly absorbed by the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

CITRUS VERBENA

Give your body routine a summer awakening with our new Citrus and Classic Verbena Collections, created with zesty fragrances, hydrating, cooling textures and 100% organic verbena that is cultivated with care in the heart of Provence.

Shower Scrub 200ml • €22.50

Inspired by the texture of crushed ice, the Citrus Verbena Shower Scrub gently exfoliates the skin with a combination of sugar crystals and ground walnut shells to invigorate your senses and rejuvenate your skin.

Fresh Granita Body Gel 150ml • €30

Perfect to use post-shower on a warm summer’s day, the Fresh Granita Body Gel is infused with menthol to provide an icy-cooling sensation on the skin. It will leave the skin fresh and delicately scented with the invigorating and zesty fragrance of verbena infused with notes of lemon and grapefruit extract. For an even cooler application, pop the product in the fridge overnight to cool down your body care routine.

Body& Hair Refreshing Mist 30ml • €16.50

Enriched with extracts of lemon, grapefruit and organic verbena from Provence, this take-anywhere mist provides an instant energy boost and leaves the skin and hair delicately fragranced with the uplifting scent of lemony-verbena.

CLASSIC VERBENA

Classic Verbena Icy Body Shower 150ml • €19.50

Enriched with menthol and organic verbena extract from Provence, this shower gel cleanses and immediately refreshes the skin, leaving you feeling invigorated.

Classic Verbena Sorbet Body Gel 150ml • €30

This light body gel transforms into an icy water giving an instant refreshing sensation. Italia lemon and cedar essential oils revitalise, while menthol immediately cools the skin fora newfound well-being. For an even cooler effect, pop the body gel in the fridge overnight.

Classic Verbena Refreshing Hand Cream 30ml • €10.50

A lightweight hand gel with the iconic 100% organic classic verbena scent. The perfect summer hand cream, leaving hands moisturised with the zesty, cooling fragrance of lemony-verbena.

