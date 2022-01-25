L’Occitane launches new aluminium packaging & eco-refills to reduce use of plastic.

Shea Butter is L’Occitane’s iconic product and it’s delightful to hear that the product journey has never been better. You may not be aware, but from the moment the shea nut is picked, it embarks on a journey: a journey in which women are empowered, communities are built, relationships are nurtured, lands become more sustainable and biodiversity thrives.

Derived from the fatty kernel contained inside the shea nut, shea butter is intensely nourishing with protecting properties thanks to being rich in omega’s 3 & 6, and high in antioxidant vitamin E. Colloquially known as ‘women’s gold’, shea butter has been used by West African countries for centuries to protect the skin from The Harmattan; harsh, dry and dusty winds that blow in from the Sahara. Rather than buying the shea nuts or kernels, L’Occitane buys shea butter made on site by women’s cooperatives using mechanised processes, inspired by centuries-old techniques. This is important to L’Occitane as it means they can directly contribute to the income of the cooperatives and ensure traditional skills are kept alive and passed down through generations.

L’Occitane has been working with women’s cooperatives in Burkina Faso since the 1980’s, and more recently in Ghana, to improve the lives and working conditions of Burkinbé and Ghanaian women, building long-term and 100% Fair Trade partnerships to provide educational and financial resources in collaboration with the L’Occitane Foundation. They purchase the shea butter directly from the producers, which is financially advantageous for the women, providing more economic security so they can achieve a higher level of independence. This also helps them to invest in improving working conditions and making production chains more sustainable.

Rich in omega-3 and -6, Shea Butter is intensely nourishing and protecting, revealing soft, soothed and hydrated skin. To ensure their face and body creams can be used by the entire family, L’Occitane has improved the formulas of each of the products in the Shea Butter Collection, so they contain at least 95% natural-origin ingredients, formulated without alcohol and respecting the skin’s natural PH.

The range includes:

Shea Butter Hand Cream 150ml – €25 or 30ml – €10.50

With one sold every four seconds worldwide, L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream is arguably L’Occitane most iconic product. The hand cream you know and love has been re-formulated to meet the strict criteria of the L’Occitane Clean Charter and helps to rebalance the skin’s barrier function.

The addition of rapeseed phytosterols helps to preserve the skin ecosystem, promoting good bacteria by eliminating bad bacteria, for a beautiful and protected skin. Tested under dermatological supervision, it nourishes and soothes over-washed hands. Additionally, the packaging is now made from 95% recycled aluminium.

Ultra-Rich Face Cream 50ml – €35

Enriched with 25% shea butter, this universal face cream offers instant comfort and delivers 48-hour nutrition to skin after only one application. Suitable for very dry and sensitive skin and perfect to soothe skin during the colder winter months.

Ultra-Rich Body Cream 200ml – €37 and Eco-refill 200ml €34.50

Formulated to soothe dry to very dry and sensitive skins, the Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream can be used by all the family, children and adults alike. Helping strengthen your skin’s protective barrier, the cream is nourishing and soothing on the skin. Now also available to re-purchase in a sustainable eco refill option, made from 100% recycled plastic, which can be recycled a tin-store recycling points in all L’Occitane Boutiques nationwide.

Ultra-Light Body Cream 200ml – €37

A lighter, whipped texture but still with the same nourishing body care benefits, this body cream contains 5%shea butter and has been developed for the whole family to use. With softening and soothing properties for dry and sensitive skin, it will leave the body nourished for up to 24 hours.

Thanks to the new aluminium packaging and availability of eco-refills, 28 tons of plastic will be saved every year – reducing 1.8% of L’Occitane’s total plastic consumption!

