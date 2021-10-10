L’Occitane launch charity initiative with Focus Ireland for World Homeless Day

Today, Sunday, 10th October is World Homeless Day, and L’Occitane have announced that after a customer vote, this Christmas the business will support charity Focus Ireland. The charity works with people who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes across Ireland. They are of the belief that homelessness is wrong.

Focus Ireland delivers effective front line services in line with the current strategy which drives two main actions – the first is to prevent homelessness and the second is to provide sustainable exits out of homelessness.

In the spirit of giving back, €5 from the sale of each Best of L’Occitane Gift (€79, worth €95.50) will go directly to Focus Ireland to provide essential support for people who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes across the country.

Focus Ireland believes that everyone has a right to a place they can call home and we do too. Well done L’Occitane – this is a lovely initiative making their gifts a firm favourite on our gifting list this year.

