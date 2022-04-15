L’OCCITANE launch beautiful range of Easter Egg gift sets

Easter Sunday is just around the corner and our house is already jam-packed full of chocolate eggs, bunnies and other Easter-themed treats.

We never thought we would say this, but an alternative to the standard chocolate Easter egg might actually be quite nice this year. Luckily, L’OCCITANE have read our minds with the launch of their beauty-full Easter Egg range.

Whilst we’re not suggesting you give up chocolate entirely this Easter, we wouldn’t be upset if the Easter Bunny gave us eggs containing a bounty of beauty treats instead!

L’OCCITANE reinterprets the Easter Egg unveiling beautifully designed metal eggs boasting a selection of their must-have minis from their Almond and Cherry Blossom collections within.

Retailing for €19 each, the Almond Easter Egg contains a 75ml Almond Shower Oil, a 10ml Almond Delicious Hand Cream and a 50g of Almond Delicious Soap.

Meanwhile, the Cherry Blossom Easter Egg contains a 75ml Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, a 35ml Cherry Blossom Body Lotion and a 10ml CherryBlossom Hand Cream.

Are you going to be hosting some friends or family members this Bank Holiday Weekend? Why not wow your guests and decorate your Easter table with the Assorted Egg Box (RRP €32), with beauty gifts from the collection of four mini beauty eggs containing two hand creams each.

Each egg contains two 10ml Hand Creams: Shea Butter Hand Cream 10ml, Almond Hand Cream 10ml, Verbena Hand Cream 10ml, Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 10ml and Rose Hand Cream 10ml.

L’OCCITANE’s full Easter Egg range is available now in-store and on-line.