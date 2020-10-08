L’OCCITANE just brought out the perfect little gift set for Christmas

If you're looking for the perfect little gift to spoil your mum, sister, friend or daughter with this Christmas, then we've found the ideal little gift set from L'OCCITANE. Not only is it full of lovely luxurious products, but by buying one you're helping out a very worthwhile charity.

Today is World Sight Day, and in honour of the occasion, L'OCCITANE are donating €5 from each sale of their three Caring For Sight collections, to Sightsavers Ireland. The donation will support the screening of 43,300 children for eye conditions and training of 1,812 teachers to carry out eye tests in schools in Islamabad, Pakistan.

By screening children in schools, we can identify conditions early and ensure they receive the right treatment so that they have an equal opportunity to achieve in school.

Pakistan is ranked 150th out of 188 countries in the UNDP Human Development Index (2018) making it a developing country with nearly 40% of the population living below the income poverty line.

It is estimated that around 4 million children in Pakistan have uncorrected refractive error and require glasses. Yet, they do not have an easy access to eye tests or glasses due to lack of availability of eye health services and lack of understanding of eye health among parents and teachers alike.

Research shows correcting poor vision results in a greater impact on academic performances than any other health intervention.

The Caring for Sight limited edition gift boxes are available in stores and online. Helping L'OCCITAN, means helping Sightsavers Ireland, and you get a lovely box of treats — the perfect gift for a loved one or for a pamper night in at home.

Until October 14, €5 from the sale of each Caring For Sight gift box will be donated to Sightsavers Ireland to fight blindness in schools in Islamabad, Pakistan. Each box costs €34 and contains products worth between €37.50 and €41.