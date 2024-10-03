Locations of new static speed safety cameras revealed by Gardaí

An Garda Síochána have announced that nine new static speed safety cameras will be developed on Irish roads.

These cameras are set to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

Gardaí revealed that the static speed safety cameras have been proven to reduce speeding internationally.

Since speed is a significant contributor to road deaths and a cause in 30% of fatal collisions, these cameras are necessary to keep roads safe.

The cameras will be located on the N59 (Galway), N25 (Waterford), R772 (Wicklow), N14 (Donegal), N80 (Carlow), Dublin (Dolphin’s Barn), N17 (Mayo), N22 (Cork), and N69 (Limerick).

These locations were chosen due to the fatal and serious injury collision data that has been collected from the last seven years.

The Garda budget will be finding these nine cameras at a cost of approximately €2.4 million over the next 18 months.

As well as these static speed safety cameras, three average speed safety cameras will also be developed on N3 (Cavan) and N5 (Mayo).

Testing for these average speed safety cameras has commenced and will be continuing for the next number of weeks.

Garadí confirmed that average safety cameras are “intended to change driver behaviour, reducing average speed of road users and the number of collisions that occur, making roads safer for all road users and decreasing the impact of speed on local communities”.

Following the Budget 2025, An Garda Síochána have revealed they are welcoming the €9 million in funding allocated for up to 100 new static safety cameras.