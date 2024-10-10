LloydsPharmacy launches Winter Vaccine Programme amid Irish flu fears

Lloydspharmacy has announced its winter vaccination programme to coincide with the start of flu season in October. With 80 LloydsPharmacy stores across the country, and many offering late opening hours, it has never been easier for those with work commitments to access flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Last winter, over 4,000 people were hospitalised with the flu, and more than 7,000 required hospital treatment for COVID-19. These numbers highlight the serious impact flu can have, particularly on the most vulnerable members of our community – those over 60, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying conditions such as chronic lung disease or diabetes. Despite the risks, the latest research by LloydsPharmacy reveals 24% of adults aged 55 and over have no plans to get the flu vaccine.

Research commissioned by LloydsPharmacy in September 2024 has found that 47% of Irish adults are worried about contracting the flu this winter and one in three are anxious about catching the common cold. 66% of adults surveyed said they are planning or likely to get the flu vaccine this winter. Data from the 2023/24 season reveals a clear peak in vaccinations for at-risk groups during October (53.4%), followed by a decline. This emphasises the importance of prioritising vaccinations in the coming weeks.

By prioritising vaccinations during the peak period (October) and throughout the season, we can avoid the concerning peaks experienced in previous years (mid-December to January). This will not only alleviate strain on the HSE services and doctors but also prevent consumers from missing important appointments, events, or work due to illness.

LloydsPharmacy, Superintendent Pharmacist Denis O'Driscoll said: “We’re seeing a steady stream of bookings particularly for the Flu & COVID-19 vaccines together. You can now book to get both your Flu vaccination and COVID-19 Booster at the same time. Flu vaccinations are crucial in helping the immune system develop antibodies to fight infection, offering protection against the most prevalent strains each season," he explains.

"For parents of young children, the nasal spray flu vaccine not only shields kids from potential complications but also helps protect the wider community. We all have a role to play in safeguarding each other this flu season.

He adds, "This year, flu and COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone aged 60 and older, and the children’s nasal spray vaccine is free for those aged 2-17. Taking this on board along with our late opening hours at many of our pharmacies, it’s now easier than ever for people to book and receive their vaccinations at a time that suits them."

Recent years have seen a lower uptake among healthcare workers which is a concern. LloydsPharmacy’s network of conveniently located pharmacies with some offering late opening hours offers a strong solution for this vital group, along with all at-risk individuals in the community.

Flu can wreak havoc on offices and companies, leading to decreased productivity, absenteeism also. When employees become ill, it can disrupt workflows, create a backlog of work, and put strain on the remaining staff. By encouraging corporate vaccinations, businesses can protect their employees' health, maintain a productive work environment, and reduce the overall impact of flu outbreaks. LloydsPharmacy offers convenient corporate vaccination services, making it easy for companies to ensure their employees are protected against the flu virus.

Although staying up to date with vaccinations is the most important way to protect against serious illness, there are other simple steps to help limit the spread of the flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory viruses. Preventive care is also a priority for many Irish adults, with 77% surveyed saying they regularly take supplements or do so more often in winter. Over one in five adults trust their pharmacist’s recommendation on which vitamins or supplements to take.

Book today at you local LloydsPharmacy or online at https://lloydspharmacy.ie/pages/book-an-appointment.