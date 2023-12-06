LloydsPharmacy is the perfect place to pick up a gift this Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, LloydsPharmacy is delighted to unveil its extensive range of Christmas gifts, perfect for spoiling yourself and your loved ones this festive season. With over 80 pharmacies nationwide, LloydsPharmacy is the ideal destination to find that perfect gift for every budget and preference. Unable to make it to a pharmacy? Worry not, for the Christmas collection is readily available to explore and purchase online through lloydspharmacy.ie and the LloydsPharmacy Ireland App, with free delivery on all orders exceeding €40.

Create a Personalized Gift with Our Build-Your-Own Hamper Service

LloydsPharmacy understands the importance of adding a personal touch to your gifts. The Build-Your-Own Hamper service, where expert store colleagues will help you curate a selection of products tailored to your loved one's interests and preferences.

Whether you're looking for skincare, fragrances, or beauty essentials, LloydsPharmacy can assist you in creating a unique and thoughtful gift that will be truly cherished no matter what your budget may be.

LloydsPharmacy offers a wide variety of gifts for women, ensuring you'll find the perfect present to make her feel special this Christmas. Here are a few of our top recommendations:

TOP PICKS FOR HER

TOP PICKS FOR HIM

LloydsPharmacy also caters to the men in your life with a selection of thoughtful and practical gifts that will make him feel appreciated this Christmas. Here are some of our favourites:

Clarins Men Hydration Essentials (€68.50): This skincare set provides everything he needs to maintain a healthy, hydrated, and youthful appearance.

Calvin Klein Man 50ml (€24): A captivating woody spicy fragrance that embodies the essence of modern masculinity.

CK Obsession Night Men 125ml (€30): An alluring oriental and woody fragrance that exudes sophistication and mystery.

Nuxe Exclusively Him Set (€35): Pamper the man in your life with this essential skincare set featuring a moisturizing multi-purpose gel, multi-use shower gel, and 24-hour protection deodorant. All products are formulated and produced in France.

(€35): Pamper the man in your life with this essential skincare set featuring a moisturizing multi-purpose gel, multi-use shower gel, and 24-hour protection deodorant. All products are formulated and produced in France. Spotlight Oral Care Mens Teeth Whitening Strips (€23.48): These whitening strips are specially designed to fit men's mouths and contain the active ingredient Hydrogen Peroxide to brighten their smiles without causing sensitivity or harming tooth health.

As the festive season approaches, LloydsPharmacy is here to ensure your wellness and wellbeing throughout the winter months. Whether you're seeking remedies for coughs, colds, and flu, or exploring the extensive range of gifts, LloydsPharmacy colleagues are committed to providing you with the support you need.

To make it even easier for you to shop for your winter essentials, LloydsPharmacy has extended store opening hours throughout December. This means you'll have ample time to stock up on over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and other health necessities.

