Lizzo releases new statement amid confusion over ‘I quit’ message

Lizzo has addressed claims that she has ‘quit’ the music industry.

The About Damn Time hitmaker devastated fans last Friday when she released an emotional statement, noting that she “didn’t sign up for this s**t.”

A few days on from speculation that Lizzo has left the music scene, the Grammy award winner has now posted a second message to fans.

Last night, the 35-year-old uploaded a video message to her Instagram account, in which she began: "I want to make this video because I just need to clarify – when I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention.”

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, then went on to explain why she would never leave the music industry.

"What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people. Because I know that I’m not alone,” she detailed.

"In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive,” she continued.

"If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves, and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for,” the Good As Hell singer added.

Lizzo concluded her message by thanking her fanbase, saying: “With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m going to keep being me. Once again, I just want to say thank you for the love that I’ve received. It means more than you know.”

Last week, Lizzo penned on her Instagram stories: “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

Admitting that she was “starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” the singer added at the time: “I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I quit.”