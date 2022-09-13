Lizzo gives emotional acceptance speech at the Emmys

Lizzo is now officially halfway to an EGOT!

The Good As Hell singer won big at the Emmys last night, as she took home the Outstanding Competition Programme award for her Amazon Prime show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The eight-part dance show competition follows 13 plus-sized women, as they compete to join Lizzo’s gang of backing dancers.

Taking to the stage in a stunning red gown, the 34-year-old got emotional as she pondered what this recognition means to her.

“The trophy is nice but my emotion is for the people who are on the stage with me,” Lizzo said, alongside the show’s crew.

“The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique, they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories,” she insisted to the audience.

Lizzo then went on to reminisce about her younger self, and how this representation would have meant a lot to her. “When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone who was fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me,” she exclaimed through tears.

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person but b**** it’s gonna have to be you’”.

Lizzo added an additional thanks to the women who took part in her competition show. “One year ago these women were filming the television show that would change their lives forever,” she noted.

“They are Emmy award winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls, I love you so much!” she exclaimed with pride.

Lizzo gave one final shoutout to her father, before dedicating her award to plus-size women. “Daddy I love you, oh my God. God bless you all, this is for the big girls.”

With this Emmy award and her three Grammy wins, Lizzo is now halfway towards gaining EGOT status.

Who knows, maybe we will see her on the big screen or on the stage very soon!