Littlewoods Ireland launches Topshop online just in time for A/W

Littlewoods Ireland, Ireland’s leading online department store, is delighted to announce the launch of British fashion brand, Topshop, adding to its array of covetable brands including Warehouse, Mango, Whistles and it’s very own V By Very collection.

To mark the launch, Littlewoods Ireland has recruited a dynamic style tribe of fashion talent; Hana Cross, Malaika Firth and Ella Richards to showcase the breadth and multitude of ways to land your look from the edited Topshop collection.

The Littlewoods Ireland x Topshop style tribe loved sharing their thoughts on each other’s looks, Hana Cross, said; ‘My friends are my style tribe, we message each other all the time saying, “Should I wear this?” or, “Do these jeans work with this?”, or “Is this cute?” I loved doing this shoot; the clothes were fabulous, especially the long black dress – love the fabric, I felt really comfortable in it and it's a piece you can wear during the day and go straight out in!”

With new styles landing frequently, shoppers can update their wardrobes with the latest fashion across clothing, footwear, accessories and reference key seasonal trends including utility, florals, leather and denim.

Speaking about the launch, Emma Alexander, Fashion Director at Littlewoods Ireland, said; “We’re so excited to be launching Topshop and especially pleased to be the only Irish retailer offering Topshop Beauty. The extensive product ranges will be trend-led and constantly refreshed, meaning customers really will be able to land their whole look at Littlewoods Ireland.”

Rossa Butler, Marketing and Operations Director for Littlewoods Ireland, said; “We’re thrilled to land Topshop, the fashion favourite of the high street, which we know our customers will love. As Ireland’s leading online retailer, this partnership will bring our existing customers more of the trends they love and will help to attract even more customers with our unrivalled mix of brands.”

Paul Price, CEO at Topshop Topman, added: “Topshop’s mission is to inspire customers and bring them exciting, design-led fashion at great value. We’re delighted to be partnering with digital pure play, Littlewoods Ireland– delivering our clothing, accessories and beauty to more shoppers’ homes at the click of a button.”

Littlewoods Ireland already stocks several of the Arcadia Group’s brands including Wallis, Evans and Miss Selfridge. This will be further enhanced by Topman, launching on 24th September followed by Burton and Dorothy Perkins ranges, launching on 9th September.

The Topshop collection is now available to shop on www.littlewoodsireland.ie