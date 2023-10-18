SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks silence on Jesy Nelson feud

by

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has finally addressed the events surrounding Jesy Nelson’s departure from Little Mix.

After their nine years of success alongside bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, Jesy announced in December 2020 that she had left Little Mix.

After the release of Jesy’s debut single Boyz in October 2021, the former Little Mix star became involved in an online feud with Leigh-Anne, when leaked messages allegedly sent from the latter accused Jesy of blackfishing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix)

Shortly afterwards, Jesy then took part in an Instagram livestream with collaborator Nicki Minaj, during which the hit rapper seemingly criticised Leigh-Anne and referred to her as a “f***ing clown”.

Now, two years on from the intense drama, Leigh-Anne has spoken out about the situation.

In an interview with Glamour, the 32-year-old recalled the moment that Jesy chose to leave Little Mix.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix)

“It felt like a breakup, to be honest. It was really, really sad. I think that was normal, after us all being in the group together for so long. It was definitely something that took a lot of getting used to. It was a really hard time,” she stated.

The online feud took place just one month after Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with her now-husband, Andre Gray. In her interview, the mum-of-two also reflected on how this affected her early days of motherhood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andre Gray (@andregray_)

“I was suddenly caught up in this horrific online row and toxic Twitter debates. But the fact that I had just given birth to these two angels is what saved me in that time, because I feel like I probably would have had some crazy… I don’t know. I would have let it consume me, and it probably would have been bad,” she admitted.

“But the fact I did have them made me go, ‘Just put your phone down, that stuff isn’t real. This, in front of you, is what’s real.’ The fact I have these two little lives that I have to take care of? Nothing else really matters. God, I just feel so grateful to experience it,” Leigh-Anne concluded.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.