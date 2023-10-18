Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks silence on Jesy Nelson feud

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has finally addressed the events surrounding Jesy Nelson’s departure from Little Mix.

After their nine years of success alongside bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, Jesy announced in December 2020 that she had left Little Mix.

After the release of Jesy’s debut single Boyz in October 2021, the former Little Mix star became involved in an online feud with Leigh-Anne, when leaked messages allegedly sent from the latter accused Jesy of blackfishing.

Shortly afterwards, Jesy then took part in an Instagram livestream with collaborator Nicki Minaj, during which the hit rapper seemingly criticised Leigh-Anne and referred to her as a “f***ing clown”.

Now, two years on from the intense drama, Leigh-Anne has spoken out about the situation.

In an interview with Glamour, the 32-year-old recalled the moment that Jesy chose to leave Little Mix.

“It felt like a breakup, to be honest. It was really, really sad. I think that was normal, after us all being in the group together for so long. It was definitely something that took a lot of getting used to. It was a really hard time,” she stated.

The online feud took place just one month after Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with her now-husband, Andre Gray. In her interview, the mum-of-two also reflected on how this affected her early days of motherhood.

“I was suddenly caught up in this horrific online row and toxic Twitter debates. But the fact that I had just given birth to these two angels is what saved me in that time, because I feel like I probably would have had some crazy… I don’t know. I would have let it consume me, and it probably would have been bad,” she admitted.

“But the fact I did have them made me go, ‘Just put your phone down, that stuff isn’t real. This, in front of you, is what’s real.’ The fact I have these two little lives that I have to take care of? Nothing else really matters. God, I just feel so grateful to experience it,” Leigh-Anne concluded.