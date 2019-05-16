Yessss: Little Miss Sunshine The Musical is coming to Dublin

One of our favourite movies is coming to the stage.

A musical of Academy Award-winning film Little Miss Sunshine is coming to Dublin's Olympia Theatre this August.

It's the perf day out for everyone in the fam.

Based on the comedy starring Abigail Breslin, Steve Carell and Toni Collette, this musical adaptation is set to be the thing to see this summer – there will be tears, laughter and feel-good fun all around.

The story follows the Hoover family as the youngest member, Olive, chases her dream of winning the crown at the Little Miss Sunshine beauty contest.

So they dysfunctional family pile into their rickety, yellow VW camper van and set out on an adventure that takes them from New Mexico to California.

Dublin native and Voice UK finalist Lucy O’Byrne will step into the role of Olive's mom Sheryl.

The show will run from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 17 August 2019, with matinée performances on Wednesday 14 and Saturday 17.

Get your tickets from €21 via Ticketmaster and the Olympia Theatre Box Office.

See you there.